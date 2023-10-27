Birthdays
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Martina McBride bringing “Joy of Christmas” tour to Roanoke

The country star is bringing her holiday show to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre November 25
McBride is best known for her string of country hits, including "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," and "This One's for the Girls"
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Singer-songwriter Martina McBride has sold millions of albums, with six number one hits in the world of country music.

But for many fans, she’s the voice of Christmas.

“It’s such a fun tour to do. We have this very limited window that we get to go out and do these shows and just bring holiday joy to everyone and we’re just so excited,” says McBride.

McBride’s done her Christmas tour for over a dozen years. Next month, she’s bringing it to the Berglund Center.

“It’s a beautiful set. We have Christmas trees. Gorgeous to look at. And I really think that it -- I always say my job every year is to put everybody in a holiday spirit.

The proud mom of three daughters has long been a country radio staple. But McBride says the pandemic brought a much- needed break from making music, and a time of reflection.

“I took a total break in a way, and I think that’s been good for me. To come back now and try to -- I want to make a record that’s more personal. Songs like “Independence Day,” “Broken Wing,” “I’m Going to Love You Through It,” didn’t really- weren’t really about me. I think it’s time at my age to do a little more of an autobiographical kind of thing. That’s a really big undertaking, so I’m kind of just setting the wheels in motion for that,” says McBride.

As for her current Christmas tour, McBride is happy to be part of many people’s holiday traditions.

“We just really enjoy it, we enjoy that music and that time of year when everybody is kinder to each other, you know. It’s just a joyful night of music,” says McBride.

You can catch “Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas” 2023 tour at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre November 25. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Click this link to buy tickets to the show.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

