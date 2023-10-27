Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Italian Mastiff delivers near-record litter – 17 puppies

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies. (Source: WBRC)
By Jenna Wood and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Alabama delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first-time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies.

One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide
Lexington Ghost Tour Available for Halloween Season
Lexington Ghost Tour Available for Halloween Season