Man indicted for second time after 2019 killing in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been indicted for a 2019 murder in Amherst County. Charges against him were dropped in 2021 for the same crime.

Justin J. Sales faces charges of aggravated murder, first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the death of Doris Pulelo, 92, as well as the maiming of Trudy Ann Goetz, 74, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The women, mother and daughter, had been shot.

Sheriff EW Viar, Jr. said, “This case has remained under investigation by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office since Mr. Sales’s original charges were nolle prosequi in December of 2021. I told the public that we would continue investigation this case, which we did. Al this time I cannot release any specific details of this investigation as it remains confidential and sealed.”

