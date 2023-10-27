Birthdays
Mental health services available for veterans and active-duty service members

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the search in Maine for an Army reservist who is a suspect in the shooting deaths of 18 people Wednesday night, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) works closely with the VA and other state and community agencies that provide services to individuals who are currently or previously served in the military, as well as the service members’ families.

Here @ Home invited Sarah Price on the show to talk about her role, the many services BRBH offers, and the mental health help they provide to ensure that these individuals are receiving the best wrap-around services for themselves and their families.

BRBH provides Crisis Intervention Training to local law enforcement agencies, which includes special veteran population training.

BRBH staff is trained in military cultural competency and provides care to all individuals who have served in the military, regardless of their discharge status and/or eligibility for VA services.

If you or a loved one think you could use some of these resources, you can call (540) 266-9200 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m..

For behavioral health crisis, call 988 and press 1 or the BRBH local 24/7 crisis line (540) 981-9351.

