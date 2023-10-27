Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Middle school student charged for hoax bomb threat

Henry County Sheriff
Henry County Sheriff(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A middle schooler has been charged for a hoax bomb threat Wednesday.

The afternoon of October 25, 2023, a bomb threat regarding Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School was called into the Martinsville-Henry County Communication Center.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County school officials investigated, finding a suspect who confessed the threat was a hoax, according to the sheriff’s office, and that there was never a threat to the students or staff.

The juvenile has been charged with felony threats to bomb or burn and is incarcerated at the W.W. Moore Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office says, “Parents are urged to have conversations with their children who are students, encouraging them to immediately report any threat they hear and not be involved in these acts, as they can have serious legal repercussions.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

Danville Police Department Golf Tournament
Danville Police Department Golf Tournament
Chief Deputy Steve Turner
Roanoke Co. longest-serving law enforcement officer retires after 46 years
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications