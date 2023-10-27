Birthdays
Montgomery Co. residents experiencing water outage

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ)- Residents of Shawsville and Elliston are experiencing a water outage, with some residents stating they haven’t had water since early Friday morning.

According to the Montgomery Public Service Authority (PSA), crews are in the process of fixing the issue as of 3:50 p.m. Friday.

The PSA states crews are actively working to locate the problem and make repairs, however a restoration time has not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information is available.

