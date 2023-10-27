Birthdays
New K9s introduced in Halifax County

New Halifax County K9 Teams
New Halifax County K9 Teams(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has introduced two new K9s.

K9 Maddy is working with her handler, Deputy Thomas Moore, and Fiona is working with Deputy Trevor Leath.

Both pairs have been certified after training at Bullock’s K9 Kennels in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark. They are dual-purpose K9 teams for detection of illegal narcotics and search and rescue.

Both dogs are Belgian Malinois.

