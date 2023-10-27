Record setting highs possible this weekend
Temperatures soar to the 80s Saturday and Sunday
- Perfect weekend to get outside
- High temperatures will be greater than 10°F above normal
- Pattern change: Trending cool for the start of November
REST OF THIS EVENING
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for high school games this evening. While the evening is mild, we’ll cool into the upper 50s early Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies.
RECORD-SETTING HEAT POSSIBLE
Highs will likely hit the upper 70s to low 80s for many of our hometowns Friday, Saturday & Sunday. We continue with dry conditions as well. There may be a few mountain sprinkles on Friday as a front moves west of us, but a majority of the WDBJ7 viewing area will stay rain-free. This isn’t great for our ongoing drought.
|SATURDAY
(October 28)
|SUNDAY
(October 29)
|MOST RECENT
HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY
|ROANOKE
|86° | 1919
|84° | 1927
|98° | 2019
|LYNCHBURG
|88° | 1919
|83° | 1927
|97° | 2019
|DANVILLE
|88° | 1919
|85° | 1984
|98° | 2019
|BLACKSBURG
|79° | 1922
|79° | 1922
|91° | 1941
We’re expecting high temperatures to trend 10-15°+ degrees above average through Saturday and Sunday. This may even lead to a few record highs set.
As far as sky conditions, we remain dry, but a more clouds will filter overhead Friday through Sunday. This is the peak weekend for fall foliage for many areas so take advantage of the warmth.
FIRST ALERT: PATTERN CHANGE COMING!
Our next major weather pattern shift will occur early next week with a cold front that arrives Tuesday. We’re getting a better idea on the timing of the front which may bring scattered showers to the region Tuesday. Many areas have gone nearly two weeks without significant rain. Should the front slow even more, rain chances may linger into Tuesday evening which could impact trick-or-treaters. There’s still some questions on the specific timing.
MUCH COLDER AIR COMING
We’re much more confident in the cooldown and windy weather to start November. Behind the early-week cold front, high temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a good 10-15° below early November averages.
Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s with a widespread frost/freeze anticipated by the middle of the week. Flurries are even possible in the ski resort areas of West Virginia early Wednesday.
The colder weather lasts for around 72 hours before a warming trend begins. This will take us closer to average by next weekend.
DROUGHT MONITOR
The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate and Severe drought.
Learn how drought may accelerate fall foliage in our region
TROPICS
Hurricane season ends November 30. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center. Hurricane Tammy is in the Atlantic, but will NOT impact the United States.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Fall has arrived! Meteorologist Payton Major chats with Dr. John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and tree physiology expert, to find out when we can expect fall colors to arrive and how drought could be stressing out trees.
Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.