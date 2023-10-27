Record setting highs possible this weekend

Perfect weekend to get outside

High temperatures will be greater than 10°F above normal

Pattern change: Trending cool for the start of November

REST OF THIS EVENING

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for high school games this evening. While the evening is mild, we’ll cool into the upper 50s early Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies.

RECORD-SETTING HEAT POSSIBLE

Highs will likely hit the upper 70s to low 80s for many of our hometowns Friday, Saturday & Sunday. We continue with dry conditions as well. There may be a few mountain sprinkles on Friday as a front moves west of us, but a majority of the WDBJ7 viewing area will stay rain-free. This isn’t great for our ongoing drought.

SATURDAY

HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY ROANOKE 86° | 1919 84° | 1927 98° | 2019 LYNCHBURG 88° | 1919 83° | 1927 97° | 2019 DANVILLE 88° | 1919 85° | 1984 98° | 2019 BLACKSBURG 79° | 1922 79° | 1922 91° | 1941

We’re expecting high temperatures to trend 10-15°+ degrees above average through Saturday and Sunday. This may even lead to a few record highs set.

As far as sky conditions, we remain dry, but a more clouds will filter overhead Friday through Sunday. This is the peak weekend for fall foliage for many areas so take advantage of the warmth.

FIRST ALERT: PATTERN CHANGE COMING!

Our next major weather pattern shift will occur early next week with a cold front that arrives Tuesday. We’re getting a better idea on the timing of the front which may bring scattered showers to the region Tuesday. Many areas have gone nearly two weeks without significant rain. Should the front slow even more, rain chances may linger into Tuesday evening which could impact trick-or-treaters. There’s still some questions on the specific timing.

A front will arrive Tuesday bringing a few scattered showers and cooler (WDBJ)

MUCH COLDER AIR COMING

We’re much more confident in the cooldown and windy weather to start November. Behind the early-week cold front, high temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a good 10-15° below early November averages.

Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s with a widespread frost/freeze anticipated by the middle of the week. Flurries are even possible in the ski resort areas of West Virginia early Wednesday.

Overnight lows plummet into the 20s and 30s next week. (WDBJ Weather)

The colder weather lasts for around 72 hours before a warming trend begins. This will take us closer to average by next weekend.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate and Severe drought.

TROPICS

Hurricane season ends November 30. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center. Hurricane Tammy is in the Atlantic, but will NOT impact the United States.

