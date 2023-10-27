Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Rick Springfield and REO Speedwagon coming to Salem Civic Center in March

REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield, set to perform in Salem in March 2024
REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield, set to perform in Salem in March 2024(Salem Civic Center)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Rick Springfield and REO Speedwagon will perform at the Salem Civic Center in March, according to the City of Salem.

The concert will be March 26.

REO, from Champaign, Illinois, has sold more than 40 million records and charted 13 top 40 hits, including number one power ballads “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” The band’s rock radio standards include “Time for Me to Fly” and “Roll With the Changes,” and its number one 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” was certified ten times platinum.

Australian Rick Springfield has sold more than 25 million albums and is best known for singing the number one “Jessie’s Girl” and several other ‘80s hits including “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Affair of the Heart.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
Highs return to the low 80s this weekend.
Our late-October warm-up could be record-setting by the weekend

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Full Forecast: Weekend warmth turns to spooky chill by Halloween
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president
7@four: Fall Bazaar Sale
Fall Bazaar Sale hosted by Brandon Oaks Auxiliary