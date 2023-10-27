Rick Springfield and REO Speedwagon coming to Salem Civic Center in March

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Rick Springfield and REO Speedwagon will perform at the Salem Civic Center in March, according to the City of Salem.

The concert will be March 26.

REO, from Champaign, Illinois, has sold more than 40 million records and charted 13 top 40 hits, including number one power ballads “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.” The band’s rock radio standards include “Time for Me to Fly” and “Roll With the Changes,” and its number one 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” was certified ten times platinum.

Australian Rick Springfield has sold more than 25 million albums and is best known for singing the number one “Jessie’s Girl” and several other ‘80s hits including “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “Affair of the Heart.”

