Roanoke Co. longest-serving law enforcement officer retires after 46 years

Every day Steve Turner wakes up with the same mission in mind.

“What can I do today to help others out?” said Turner.

He’s been working to make a difference since he was 19 years old. First, he joined the military police in 1973, four years later he became a sworn deputy before transitioning to the police department when it was created in 1990. Most recently he was appointed chief deputy for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

He says it all started with some innocent trouble.

“Police used to chase me nothing bad.;... and I grew up wanting to be a police officer like most kids back then,” explained Turner.

After 46 years of serving the community, Turner is now retiring at the end of October at the age of 70. Roanoke County officials say this makes him the longest-serving sworn law enforcement officer in the valley.

During this time, his biggest accomplishment is saving a young woman from shooting her family, herself, or him.

“The lady was as closest (as) what I am to you with a gun pointed at her husband, her daughter, and then me,” said Turner.

Turner de-escalated the situation and no one was hurt.

“I saved her (life) because she didn’t know how to use the gun,” added Turner.

Hearing these stories as a young officer inspired Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange.

“He was somebody that officers both young and old would go to for advice or for questions,” explained Orange. “Very knowledgeable.”

After decades of working together and becoming friends – saying goodbye is not easy. When asked what he would miss the most, Orange got teary.

“That’s a tough one. Just everything that he brings, it’s gonna be hard to see him go,” said Orange. “He’s really become a friend to me over 20 years.”

Turner hopes more young people feel the same call to serve he felt more than 50 years ago.

“The younger people will understand what law enforcement and corrections are all about and they’ll be a change,” said Turner. “If you do come into this field, just treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

