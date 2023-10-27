Birthdays
Roanoke College holds inauguration ceremony to welcome 12th president

Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration...
Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as president during the inauguration ceremony.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College officially welcomed Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. as its president during an inauguration ceremony Friday.

“It is an honor to have all of you here today to celebrate Roanoke College and this really remarkable community,” said Shushok, Jr. during his inauguration speech.

Shushok, Jr. began his term as Roanoke College’s 12th President in July.

“This was a great day of celebration to not only uplift President Shushok’s vision and what he plans for our future, but also celebrate our community and our Maroon family,” said Vice President for Advancement Kim Blair.

She said Shusock’s vision for the enhancement of the campus is to be bold with higher education.

“Part of that is serving a community that needs us to be able to graduate students that have the ability to be critical thinkers and solve big problems,” added Blair.

Blair mentioned throughout 181 years of tradition at Roanoke College, they plan to build an innovative future.

“Thinking about new academic credentialing, new graduate programs, how we think differently about what curriculum offerings we’re doing with partners within the valley,” said Blair.

“We are transitioning to our first four interdisciplinary schools over the next few years. The world’s problems will no doubt be solved by interdisciplinary teams,” stated Shushok Jr.

Shoshok has already made massive changes with the reinstatement of varsity football.

“It’s been 80 years we’ve been undefeated,” joked Blair. “We haven’t had a team, so we’re bringing back football, a marching band, and competitive cheer because we want to have our students that are from the valley stay here. And we wanted those who want to come to an environment where they have football and those programs to feel welcome.”

Shusok planted a tree Friday afternoon at the John R. Turbyfill Quadrangle, carrying on the legacy of previous presidents.

