Blue Ridge Folklife Festival celebrates 50th anniversary

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunny skies and summer temperatures welcomed thousands of people to the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival Saturday.

And the 50th anniversary of the popular event included special recognition for one person who has played a central role since the early ‘70s.

Whether it was a dance tune from an old-time string band, the mule-jumping competition or classic cars on display, the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival highlighted regional traditions that keep people coming back year after year.

This year, the festival celebrated its 50th anniversary and organizers honored Roddy Moore, the Director Emeritus of the Blue Ridge Institute. He was instrumental in organizing the festival as we know it today, and he’s still involved.

“We never would have thought a small private college would have taken this on, but Ferrum has always been about community and they took this on and yes it will continue on,” Moore told WDBJ7.

The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival is the largest regional event of its kind in Virginia.

And it’s known nationally for its focus on authentic traditions, passed down from one generation to the next.

