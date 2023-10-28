Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Federal appeals court denies emergency injunction against MVP

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WSHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A federal appeals court in Washington has refused to issue an emergency injunction that would suspend construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline on property in western Virginia.

Landowners in Montgomery, Roanoke and Franklin Counties are challenging the use of eminent domain to seize their property.

They argue that repeated delays mean the pipeline could be finished before a court hears the merits of their case.

But the D.C. Court of Appeals denied the request for an emergency injunction earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigated on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke... 10.26.23
One killed, two hurt in NW Roanoke shooting
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
VA tax rebates are hitting accounts as early as Monday
Virginians, check the web for tax rebate eligibility
The charge, according to the restaurant, is for adults who can’t parent their children.
Restaurant adds $50 ‘unable to parent’ fee for rowdy kids, menu reads

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory’s communications
The Blue Ridge Folklife Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary Saturday
Blue Ridge Folklife Festival celebrates 50th anniversary Saturday
ROCO Deputy Chief Retirement
ROCO Deputy Chief Retirement