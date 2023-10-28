Federal appeals court denies emergency injunction against MVP

WSHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A federal appeals court in Washington has refused to issue an emergency injunction that would suspend construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline on property in western Virginia.

Landowners in Montgomery, Roanoke and Franklin Counties are challenging the use of eminent domain to seize their property.

They argue that repeated delays mean the pipeline could be finished before a court hears the merits of their case.

But the D.C. Court of Appeals denied the request for an emergency injunction earlier this week.

