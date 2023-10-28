Friday Football Extra: Week 10 Highlights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Week ten is in the books! Check out the highlights from this week’s matchups:

Heritage vs. E.C. Glass

Franklin Co. vs. William Fleming

Staunton River vs. William Byrd

Northside vs. Lord Botetourt

Christiansburg vs. Salem

Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst Co.

Liberty Christian vs. Brookville

George Wythe vs. Grayson Co.

Radford vs. Carroll Co.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.