Galax firefighters urge fire burning safety after brush fire

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Galax Fire Department urges the public to avoid burning fires during dry weather after a Friday brush fire.

Firefighters and the Virginia Department of Forestry responded around 1 p.m. to two acres of River Clif Lane engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the fire was contained after two hours.

According to firefighters, it is best to avoid burn projects even without a burn restriction in place.

