Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigating mobile home fire

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night mobile home fire.

The Galax County Fire Department responded to reports of a fully involved fire at an abandoned mobile home on Skyline Highway that had started to spread toward other structures.

According to firefighters, there were no reported injuries and the fire was controlled within an hour.

