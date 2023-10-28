Birthdays
Roanoke first responders recognize First Responders’ Day

By Amir Massenburg
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Not all heroes wear capes and there are many among us in the star city.

October 28th is the day brave men and women are honored for putting their lives on the line every single day to keep their communities safe.

First responders and city leaders gathered outside of the Roanoke Police Department, Saturday morning to recognize First Responders’ Day.

“First responders must be ready to provide lifesaving services to the people of the city of Roanoke 24 hours a day 7 days a week throughout the year and that’s a tremendous responsibility,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

While others can eat dinner with their family every night, he’s at the station ready to help at a moment’s notice.

“We’re away from our family quite a bit but we all love what we do, and we wouldn’t be here if that weren’t the case,” said Chris White, First Lieutenant for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Congress designated October 28thas First responders’ day 6 years ago. It’s a day that they feel appreciated for the risks they take.

“It feels good, it’s always great to be recognized by the city. It’s a good feeling for all of us here. We do appreciate the recognition that we get,” said White.

If you see a first responder out and about, be sure to thank them for sacrificing their life and time to keep the star city a safe place.

