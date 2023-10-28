Birthdays
Sink hole in Danville closes northbound lane on Piney Forest Road

Lane closure at Piney Forest Road in Danville
Lane closure at Piney Forest Road in Danville(MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The northbound lane on Piney Forest Road in Danville is closed until further notice.

The Danville Police Department responded to calls of a sink hole in the northbound lanes of the 700 block of Piney Forest Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The sink hole is reported to be near the intersection of Deer Run Road.

Traffic on Piney Forest Road is restricted to one lane while city departments and other crews can assess the sink hole and plan repairs.

