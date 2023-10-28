Sink hole in Danville closes northbound lane on Piney Forest Road

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The northbound lane on Piney Forest Road in Danville is closed until further notice.

The Danville Police Department responded to calls of a sink hole in the northbound lanes of the 700 block of Piney Forest Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The sink hole is reported to be near the intersection of Deer Run Road.

Traffic on Piney Forest Road is restricted to one lane while city departments and other crews can assess the sink hole and plan repairs.

