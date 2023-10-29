Birthdays
1 airlifted, another hospitalized in Blacksburg crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on crash involving a Blacksburg Transit bus on Sunday.

The Blacksburg Police Department responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Patrick Henry Dr. and Givens Lane.

Police say a car was traveling west on Patrick Henry Dr. when it crossed four lanes of traffic and struck a stopped Blacksburg Transit bus head-on.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the bus driver was transported to Lewis Gale Montgomery, according to police.

Police say no passengers were injured.

