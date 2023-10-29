1 injured in NW Roanoke shooting; Police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke that left one man injured.

According to police, officers heard gunfire around 10 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Grayson Avenue NW.

Police say the City of Roanoke E-911 Center then reported a car crash at the 1600 block of Rugby Blvd NW.

Officers found a car that had crashed into a utility pole in front of a home but were unable to find a driver or any passengers in the car.

Shortly after, officers were notified of a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the 1700 block of Grayson Avenue NW, according to police.

Police say their initial investigation alleges that the man was shot while driving, causing him to crash.

Police say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. .

No suspects have been located or arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

