Boil water notice still in effect for Shawsville and Elliston residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ)- Montgomery County issued a statement Sunday notifying Shawsville and Elliston area residents that the boil water notice will remain in effect.

The county will be distributing bottled drinking water Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the PSA, crews have been working throughout the weekend to restore the water supply but the PSA has not provided a restoration time.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.