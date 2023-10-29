Birthdays
Boil water notice still in effect for Shawsville and Elliston residents

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ)- Montgomery County issued a statement Sunday notifying Shawsville and Elliston area residents that the boil water notice will remain in effect.

The county will be distributing bottled drinking water Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Elliston Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the PSA, crews have been working throughout the weekend to restore the water supply but the PSA has not provided a restoration time.

