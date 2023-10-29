Crews working on Craig County brush fire, traffic impacted on Route 42
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Craig County may experience some traffic delays near Route 42.
New Castle Volunteer Fire Department crews are responding to a brush fire.
There’s no estimated time on when the delays may end, but be cautious as you’re driving through this area.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
