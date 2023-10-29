Birthdays
Crews working on Craig County brush fire, traffic impacted on Route 42

Traffic may be impacted on Route 42 as crews work on the fire
Traffic may be impacted on Route 42 as crews work on the fire(Madison Hannah)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Craig County may experience some traffic delays near Route 42.

New Castle Volunteer Fire Department crews are responding to a brush fire.

There’s no estimated time on when the delays may end, but be cautious as you’re driving through this area.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

