Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Saturday night high speed crash in Roanoke.

According to police, a driver was travelling roughly 100 mph west on Orange Ave. near Melrose Ave., when the car ran off the road. The car then struck a tree, power pole, and then overturned.

Police say the driver has been charged with felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute, and revoked license.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

