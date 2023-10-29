Birthdays
New mural on display at Roanoke’s River’s Edge North Park

The community helped paint the mural for months
The community helped paint the mural for months(Roanoke Parks and Recreation)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke has a new mural on display at River’s Edge North Park.

Dozens of people were there to unveil the art work at the park this weekend. Local artist Jon Murrill led community members in painting the mural over the last few months.

The mural celebrates Roanoke’s love for the outdoors and the many athletic activities that happen near River’s Edge.

Roanoke City’s Percent for Art Fund supported the project.

