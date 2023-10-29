Birthdays
Roanoke County Police investigating Walrond Park death

(VNL)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating after a deceased person was found in Walrond Park Sunday.

Officers responded to a wellness check where they located the individual deceased. The incident was then changed to a death investigation, according to police.

The identity of the person has not been released and police say there is no danger to the community.

The Criminal Investigation Division is assisting police in their investigation.

WDBJ7 will post an update once more information becomes available.

