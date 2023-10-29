Birthdays
Roanoke Valley community members safely turn in prescription drugs for national take back day

The health system safely disposed of prescription drugs for the community
The health system safely disposed of prescription drugs for the community(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Regional Health System hosted their fifth annual prescription drug take back day on Saturday.

The event is called “Crush the Crisis”, and the goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse. Health leaders highlighted the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications.

The event gives the community the opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of any leftover medications.

“We know across the country, not just here in Southwest Virginia, that access to controlled substances, prescription medications, it ends up in the hands of the people that it was not intended for,” Shayne Dwyer, LewisGale’s marketing manager said. “By taking the step to remove it out of the house and get it out of there and properly dispose of it, it gives people the opportunity to never get their hands on it to begin with.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the event on Saturday, you can always take any unwanted medication to a trusted law enforcement partner who will properly dispose of it for you.

