Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Salem Animal Hospital hosts first annual pumpkin decorating contest

The winner received an Amazon gift card
The winner received an Amazon gift card(Salem Animal Hospital & ADR Urgent Veterinary Care Staff)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Animal Hospital is getting into the spooky season spirit with a pumpkin decorating contest.

Hospital staff and ADR Urgent Veterinary Care team members decorated 16 pumpkins for the contest.

The winner is Jennifer Craft, who created an adorable elephant pumpkin. She will win an Amazon gift card.

All of the pumpkins will be on display until Halloween.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Radford University
Tuition Promise to benefit Virginia students at Radford University
Roanoke County Police investigating Walrond Park death
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating
Blacksburg Transit is looking for more drivers
1 airlifted, another hospitalized in Blacksburg crash

Latest News

The museum got everyone into the spooky spirit
Virginia Museum of Transportation celebrates Halloween with Monster Motor Mash
Salem Animal Hospital
Salem Animal Hospital Pumpkin decorating contest
The community helped paint the mural for months
New mural on display at Roanoke’s River’s Edge North Park
The 611 train resumes Virginia Scenic Railway excursions