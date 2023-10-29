Salem Animal Hospital hosts first annual pumpkin decorating contest

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Animal Hospital is getting into the spooky season spirit with a pumpkin decorating contest.

Hospital staff and ADR Urgent Veterinary Care team members decorated 16 pumpkins for the contest.

The winner is Jennifer Craft, who created an adorable elephant pumpkin. She will win an Amazon gift card.

All of the pumpkins will be on display until Halloween.

