Virginia Museum of Transportation celebrates Halloween with Monster Motor Mash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation had a spooktacular day of fun and festivities this weekend with their Monster Motor Mash.

Saturday’s event was filled with family-friendly Halloween activities including trick-or-treating, balloon twisting and face painting.

People showed up in their best costumes for the costume contest.

The museum even decorated some of their displays to help get everyone in the Halloween mood.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.