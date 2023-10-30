Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

7@four previews the Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival is Saturday, November 4th at the Berglund Center.

Center in the Square has done a Chocolate Festival in years past and is bringing the event back for the holiday season, thanks for First Bank. Local chocolatiers and pastry chefs will have stations set up and patrons will be able to purchase tasting tickets to sample chocolate selections.

There will also be a Kids’ Zone with a bounce house and inflatable axe throwing, and a holiday aisle with vendors ready to help patrons begin the season of holiday shopping.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Center in the Square.

Guests on 7@four to talk about it are JD Sutphin, owner of Big Lick Entertainment and Tara Marciniak, President and General Manager of Center in the Square.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police investigating Walrond Park death
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating
The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 100-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
Blacksburg Transit is looking for more drivers
Two hospitalized after Blacksburg crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to 100 acres, several homes threatened by the blaze
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
7@four: Run for Donuts 5K
Sherwood Memorial Park’s Run for Donuts 5K benefits Ronald McDonald House
7@four: Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival
7@four: Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival