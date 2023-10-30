7@four previews the Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Chocolate Festival is Saturday, November 4th at the Berglund Center.

Center in the Square has done a Chocolate Festival in years past and is bringing the event back for the holiday season, thanks for First Bank. Local chocolatiers and pastry chefs will have stations set up and patrons will be able to purchase tasting tickets to sample chocolate selections.

There will also be a Kids’ Zone with a bounce house and inflatable axe throwing, and a holiday aisle with vendors ready to help patrons begin the season of holiday shopping.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Center in the Square.

Guests on 7@four to talk about it are JD Sutphin, owner of Big Lick Entertainment and Tara Marciniak, President and General Manager of Center in the Square.

