Bicyclist critically injured in Lynchburg crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Lynchburg Sunday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say they responded around 10:35 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Kemper Streets for reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicycle.

The man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, according to the department.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, which the LPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer M. Bauserman at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Up to a $1,000 reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.