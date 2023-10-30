Crews working to contain 30 acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire near Parrot River Road and Dry Branch Road in Pulaski County. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials report the fire has burned 30 acres in Pulaski County and has crossed into Giles County at the top of the mountain.

The fire is zero percent contained as of 10 p.m. on Sunday. Crews have treated one home in the area and are developing plans to protect other homes if needed.

Pulaski County Emergency Management crews are planning to stay on the scene overnight. More resources are set to come in on Monday.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on Parrot River Road.

