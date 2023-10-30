Birthdays
Dentist shares tips to keep Halloween from making the next dental visit scary

Virginia Dental Association sharing tips to avoid Halloween candy-induced cavities
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, kids across our hometowns will head out trick-or-treating.

The Virginia Dental Association wants to help families keep the treats from turning future dental visits into something out of a horror movie.

Dr. Lindsay Thorn of LAT Dentistry stopped by Here @ Home with useful tips for parents, including:

  • Brush your teeth or swish with water after a treat
  • Do not consume candy throughout the day, save it for a treat after a meal
  • Avoid sticky or sour candies
  • Look for dark chocolates that are low in sugar
  • Don’t keep a stash of candy on hand. Have your family pick their favorites and donate the rest.

If you are looking to find a new dentist, you can use this tool.

