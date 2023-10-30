Dentist shares tips to keep Halloween from making the next dental visit scary
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, kids across our hometowns will head out trick-or-treating.
The Virginia Dental Association wants to help families keep the treats from turning future dental visits into something out of a horror movie.
Dr. Lindsay Thorn of LAT Dentistry stopped by Here @ Home with useful tips for parents, including:
- Brush your teeth or swish with water after a treat
- Do not consume candy throughout the day, save it for a treat after a meal
- Avoid sticky or sour candies
- Look for dark chocolates that are low in sugar
- Don’t keep a stash of candy on hand. Have your family pick their favorites and donate the rest.
