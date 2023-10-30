Former employee charged with larceny of Henry Co. general store

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been charged after stealing money from a general store on Sunday.

Jacob Martin, 25, has been charged with larceny and one count of embezzlement.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of a robbery at Figsboro General Store around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say a former employee had entered the store and stole a money box from behind the counter, classifying the incident as a larceny and not a robbery.

According to the owner of the store, Martin allegedly stole $240 from the same money box while still employed.

Deputies say Martin fled the scene on foot and was found a short time later hiding under the porch of his residence on Dog Patch Lane.

He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

