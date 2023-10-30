Gas prices in Roanoke down 14 cents in a year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 14 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.02 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.75 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.54 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45 per gallon today. The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

October 30, 2022: $3.40 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.72 per gallon)

October 30, 2021: $3.25 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.39 per gallon)

October 30, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)

October 30, 2019: $2.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.61 per gallon)

October 30, 2018: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.80 per gallon)

October 30, 2017: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.46 per gallon)

October 30, 2016: $2.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

October 30, 2015: $1.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)

October 30, 2014: $2.72 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.00 per gallon)

October 30, 2013: $3.03 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.26 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.16 per gallon, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.20 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.20 per gallon, down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.28 per gallon, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone done extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week. Nevada could join the sub-$4 club by Thanksgiving, and some stations in California will soon see a three-handle price return. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”

