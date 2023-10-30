Grown Here at Home: Carroll County Middle School FFA competing for national award

CARROLL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A group of ladies from Carroll County is preparing to compete at the National FFA Convention and Expo. Natalie Culler, Madelyn Caviness, and Magen Key, all freshmen now, are hoping to earn the National Middle School Model of Excellence Award for the Carroll County Middle School FFA. Getting to this point took work.

“We put a lot of practice in. We had to go over our script multiple times and make sure we could practice at the same time,” said Magen Key, FFA chapter treasurer.

The Model of Excellence Award is given to chapters that show exemplary characteristics in growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. They’re the best of the best. To have a shot at competing, they submitted an application for the National Chapter Award Program.

”On the application it shows multiple activities we did, our member status, everything we did to keep the community up,” said Chapter Vice President Madelyn Caviness.

One of those activities includes their involvement in the county fair.

“We have 75 kids go to our county fair. Not to have fun, but to teach third graders,” explained FFA Advisor John Carpenter.

Out of 700 applications submitted, Carroll County Middle School made the top five. They competed virtually for a chance to go to nationals and made the cut.

“I immediately started crying. I was on the floor bawling my eyes out I was so happy,” said FFA Chapter President Natalie Culler.

“Along the way these girls have held various leadership positions as FFA members. Let’s just say they have one proud FFA advisor,” Carpenter said.

They’ll give their presentation Wednesday, November 1, at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.