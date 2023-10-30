Birthdays
Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

