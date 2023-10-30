Pulaski wildfire spreads to 100 acres, several homes threatened by the blaze

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are battling a wildfire in Pulaski and Giles County that has spread 100 acres. No residents have been evacuated as of Monday night, but firefighters say there are challenges to fight the blaze.

In 24 hours, the wildfire off of Parrot River Road has more than doubled in size. The flames are starting at the top of the mountain, but then the smoke is traveling down the mountain. The smoke has reached some homes on the other side of the river.

A district forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry battling the blaze explained this wildfire is particularly difficult to treat because of the dry conditions and how steep the mountain is.

“It is a river bluff and has scree slopes, which are bare rock faces that are straight up and down, and so accessing them and then trying to put a fire line in that with any type of equipment is very difficult,” Chad Austin said.

Virginia Department of Forestry, Pulaski County Emergency Management and Giles County Emergency Management crews are establishing the boundary fire lines to prevent the fire from burning out of control.

“I think containment, we’re looking at [a timeline of] one to two days,” Austin said.

Pulaski County officials say the fire has been contained about 5%, and the Virginia Department of Forestry reports the blaze has been contained 15%. Containment means crews are confident the fire will not get out of control in a designated area.

“They are looking at about 350 acres to get it to total containment,” Pulaski County’s Public Information Officer Erika Tolbert said.

Since the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, it’s threatened five homes. However, crews put structure protection into place. There are plans for evacuation if the fire grows closer.

“They do have a mitigation strategy in place and they are set up, ready go,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert explained crews will start fighting fire with with, by lighting controlled burns on Monday evening.

“There will be a lot of heavy flame activity, so it will look worse, but it’s really just a part of how they fight the fire,” Tolbert said. “[We want folks to know that] instead of [it] being something to cause concern, just realizing that that’s a part of the process.”

Fire officials are working to figure out what started the wildfire, but in the mean time they are asking drivers to avoid traveling on Parrot River Road.

