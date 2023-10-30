Registrars work to reinstate voters mistakenly removed from state’s voter rolls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia elections officials now say that more than 3,000 voters were mistakenly removed from the state’s voter rolls.

Those affected were convicted felons whose voting rights had been restored. State elections officials say a computer software error misclassified probation violations as new felonies.

In Roanoke, and across Virginia, early voting has been under way for about a month. And voter registrars have been working to make sure voters who were mistakenly removed from the voter rolls are reinstated. Andrew Cochran is Director of Elections in the city of Roanoke. “So we have gotten records in batches. And I think to date we’ve had about 60 voters who were impacted and whose rights were taken away in error,” Cochran told WDBJ7. “And we have reinstalled them as voters with an active status.” The number of people affected across Virginia was first estimated at 270.

It’s now closer to 3,400.

And WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says that’s unfortunate for a number of reasons. “3,400 is not a small number. That’s significant,” Denton said. “And it’s just too close to actual voting, and while people are voting, for such a thing to happen. So it really in that regard increases voter skepticism which is not good for our process.”

Cochran, Roanoke’s Director of Elections, notes that Virginia now has same day registration.

if someone is eligible to vote, but is not on the list of registered voters, he said they can register on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot.

