Roanoke County Police hosting inaugural Trunk-or-Treat event

Event taking place on Tuesday, October 31
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department hopes you take part of their new Halloween Trunk-or-Treat tradition.

The department is teaming up with other county first responders like the fire department, dispatch, sheriff’s office and probation parole office to host the event.

It is happening from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Halloween night and will include hot dogs, face painting, outdoor games, a petting zoo and lots of candy.

Officer Brian Lee joined Here @ Home to explain how this is a great way for neighbors to meet their local first responders and have fun at a safe event.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

