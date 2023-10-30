Sherwood Memorial Park’s Run for Donuts 5K benefits Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th Annual Sherwood Memorial Park’s Run for Donuts 5k and Fun Run benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia will take place Saturday, November 4 at Sherwood Memorial Park.

The RMHC-SWVA house is a home away from home where families can stay close to the care and resources they need, close to each other, and close to their children while those children are in hospitals.

Teri Nance with RMHC-SWVA and Susan Mini with Sherwood Memorial Park sat down with the hosts of 7@four to talk about the event

Registration is through RunSignUp.com and is $30 for 5k and $20 for the Fun Run. Packet pickup is at RunAbout Sports on Franklin Road Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fun Run participants will complete one lap around the course for 1.5 miles to receive a finisher button and 5k participants will finish two laps around the course and receive a finisher medal.

There will be overall female and male winners in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, plus 1st-3rd in each age category for male and female.

There will also be a costume contest; dress in anything donut-themed, with event participation by Dunkin; Donuts.

