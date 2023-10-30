Birthdays
Taubman Presents: Swoon exhibit featuring renowned street artist

Swoon
Swoon(Tod Seelie | Swoon)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taubman Museum of Art is opening its newest special ticketed exhibition Swoon November 7 and is holding a special Opening Reception and Street Party to kick it off.

The exhibit features the work of internationally renowned street artist and printmaker Caledonia Curry/Swoon.

Cindy Petersen, the Executive Director of the Taubman Museum of Art, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the exhibit and work of Caledonia Curry/Swoon, one of the first female artists to gain international recognition in the male-dominated world of street art.

Her work is in the collections of major museums and even basketball player Carmelo Anthony.

The Museum will debut Swoon with an Opening Celebration + Street Party Saturday, November 4. The Street Party begins at 7 p.m., and doors to the Museum open sharp at 8.

Guests can enjoy live music from Music Road Co, street art performances from Miss Kitty’s Wayward Society for Cosmonauts, eats from Empanada Nirvana, Lazy Bulldog, and Two Roosters Kettle Corn, performances from D.C.’s own DJ Natty Boom, see into the future with fortune tellers, make their own artwork, get their photos taken on the red carpet, and more.

Tickets are $20 for Museum members and $25 for general public, which includes a drink ticket. Day-of tickets are $35.

