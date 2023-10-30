Transition day today: Isolated showers and BIG cool down

Strong front ushers in shower chances, much colder air

Mostly dry but chilly for Trick-or-Treating

High pressure builds later this week

RECORD-SETTING HEAT AGAIN SUNDAY

High temperatures soared into the 70s and 80s once again on Sunday. Roanoke and Lynchburg recorded record-breaking high-temperatures Sunday afternoon. Blacksburg tied its record high for the second day in a row.

Roanoke and Lynchburg recorded record highs Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

FIRST ALERT: FEW SHOWERS LIKELY MONDAY

WHAT’S NEW: We have increased shower chances for Monday and lowered them for Tuesday.

A major pattern change arrives on Monday.

Spotty showers are possible in our far western hometowns starting Monday morning. As the cold front pushes east, the showers wash-out through much of the Roanoke Valley and NRV. By late afternoon into Monday evening, a few showers will likely re-form across central Virginia and into the southside. Unfortunately, most hometowns will likely stay dry as this strong cold front ushers in much-colder air.

Some areas will notice a 20 degree cool-down in 5-10 hours today as the frost pushes overhead. Those changes will happen from west to east throughout Monday.

Last above-average day before a switch-up (WDBJ7 Weather)

Highs today will be in the 70s, but overnight, expect cooler air to bring temperatures down to the 40s.

Overnight Lows (WDBJ7 Weather)

Secure outdoor items such as Halloween decorations and trash cans today. We’re expecting winds to gust as high as 30 mph throughout the day.

Windy Day Monday (WDBJ7 Weather)

MUCH COLDER AIR COMING

Behind the early-week cold front, winter-like temperatures arrive. High temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This will be a good 10-20° below early November averages.

Departure Highs (WDBJ7 Weather)

Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s with a widespread frost/freeze anticipated by the middle of the week.

Cold mornings ahead (WDBJ7 Weather)

The colder weather lasts for around 72 hours before a warming trend begins. This will take us closer to average by next weekend. But, we are expecting yet another extended dry stretch for several days Wednesday-Sunday.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST

We’re confident that Halloween will feature chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Plan to add some layers to your costume.

Some light, isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but will clear out just in time for trick-or-treating. We’re expecting the highest rain chances in the Southside. Most of us will stay dry.

Halloween Preview (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate and Severe drought.

TROPICS

Hurricane season ends November 30. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center. There are currently no active systems in the Atlantic.

