Two candidates run for Henry County Sheriff position

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Locals Wayne Davis and Del Mills are running against each other for Henry County Sheriff.

Wayne Davis was appointed Sheriff on July 1 after Sheriff Lane Perry retired.

Both candidates have over two decades of experience in law enforcement.

“I’ve worked in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the past 23 years,” said Wayne Davis, Henry County Sheriff candidate. “During that time, I’ve been promoted to and held every rank within the Sheriff’s Office starting at deputy all the way up to Sheriff now.”

“I’ve had 25 years service with Henry County Sheriff’s Office from corrections, to patrol, to community policing, civil process, and school resource,” said Del Mills, Henry County Sheriff candidate.

Daryl Hatcher was also running for Sheriff but dropped out after finding out that he and Del Mills had similar values. They combined campaigns and agreed that Hatcher will become Chief Deputy if Mills wins.

They plan to establish strong neighborhood watch programs and engage with the community if they win.

“We’re going to be more proactive with community involvement, community engagement, community policing efforts, and also with doing neighborhood meetings and townhall meetings,” said Daryl Hatcher, Henry County local. “We’re going to get input from the citizens on what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong, and what we can do better.”

Wayne Davis also believes in community engagement and has plans to improve the adult detention center if he wins.

“I do believe in being tough on crime, but I don’t believe in throwing away the key once they’re there. We want to help work with them and prepare them to re-enter as good productive citizens of this community. So, that’s one area we will continue to work on, and we will work hard to engage every citizen. I believe in the community policing model, and I believe that it does work. So, we will continue with it,” added Davis.

Both candidates say they will put school safety first.

“School safety is the utmost priority. You’ve got to have that presence in the school to build bonds and rapport with the student, as well as safety and security for the students and personnel. They are the backbone of our infrastructure. We must protect our students,” added Mills.

“The safety of our schools is absolutely paramount. It’s first and foremost. That’s why we’ve invested in a school resource officer in every Henry County Public School. In addition to that, we have a tactical element that is prepared. We’re fully trained to respond to and mitigate any active shooter emergency that may occur,” said Davis.

Early voting is open now and the election will be on November 7.

