Virginia’s medical examiner’s office releases second quarter fatal overdose report for 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia has released its second quarter report for the year regarding fatal drug overdoses.

The second quarter includes data from April through June. According to the office, more than 641 overdose deaths were recorded in the state during that time.

In the first quarter of 2023, the medical examiner’s officer logged a total of 679 deaths, bringing January through June total to 1,320 deaths.

The office anticipates that if Virginia continues to see these trends, the state will log more than 2,646 drug overdose deaths by year’s end.

That number is higher than those recorded in 2022, but slightly less than the record high of 2021. That year, more than 2,669 people in Virginia died of a drug overdose, far higher than those whose deaths were associated with motor vehicles (1,116) or those associated with guns (1,255).

Roanoke City continues to have one of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the state.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the number of cocaine-related overdoses has been steadily increasing across the state. The cocaine-related deaths are expected to rise by the end of 2023, with a projected total of 1,047 - jumping from the 2022 total of 983.

The number of fatal cocaine-related overdoses in 2022 jumped by 22 percent over 2021 year. More than 80 percent of the fatal overdoses also included fentanyl.

Fentanyl contributed to death in 75 percent of all fatal overdoses in 2022. Most of the fentanyl associated with the fatal overdoses in recent years is illicitly produced.

The second quarter report for 2023 puts the projected fatal overdoses associated with fentanyl on par with the record high number of deaths in 2021.

Methamphetamine-related overdose deaths appear to be on par with 2022.

There does seem to be some hopeful statistics regarding the total number of fatal heroin-related overdoses. The officer reported a 37% decrease in these deaths in 2022 compared with 2021. The projected end-of-year total is expected to be lower than the 2022 total.

Across the state, the fatal overdoses associated with opioids was drastically higher compared with non-opioids. The projected total deaths for 2023 associated with non-opioids is 465. By comparison, the opioid-related projected overdose deaths is 2,181.

A more complete picture of 2023 will emerge in the spring of 2024, when the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner releases it’s final quarterly report for the year.

