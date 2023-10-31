1 dead in Henry Co. shooting; deputies investigating

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one man was killed in a Tuesday shooting.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on 10th street in Fieldale.

Davis says the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Deputies are in search of the shooter and believe the incident is domestic in nature, according to Davis

The name of the victim has not been released.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

