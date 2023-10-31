Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Boo Bash returns to River Ridge on Halloween

Trick-or-treating begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is Halloween, and families are welcome to trick-or-treat indoors at River Ridge.

The annual Boo Bash is back! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. families can trick-or-treat at participating stores.

There will be selfie stations, and walk-around characters!

“I just love just how excited they are, how happy they are just to get a little piece of candy and to kind of keep walking, you know, and it’s not something you see everyday, you don’t see, you know, tons of kids here, you know, all dressed up as superheroes, or as princesses or whatever. And so I think that’s really fun. It brings like a light hearted, you know, very warm feeling to all the staff here,” marketing manager LJ Nadal said.

Nadal says there will be plenty of candy for everyone to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
MHC Warming Center
Martinsville Henry County Warming Center seeks volunteers ahead of opening
Here @ Home: Halloween Snacks
Here @ Home: Halloween Snacks
Herman Munster Statue
Herman Munster Statue
Robert Walker mugshot
Retired law enforcement officer sentenced for trying to solicit undercover deputy