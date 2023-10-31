Boo Bash returns to River Ridge on Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday is Halloween, and families are welcome to trick-or-treat indoors at River Ridge.

The annual Boo Bash is back! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. families can trick-or-treat at participating stores.

There will be selfie stations, and walk-around characters!

“I just love just how excited they are, how happy they are just to get a little piece of candy and to kind of keep walking, you know, and it’s not something you see everyday, you don’t see, you know, tons of kids here, you know, all dressed up as superheroes, or as princesses or whatever. And so I think that’s really fun. It brings like a light hearted, you know, very warm feeling to all the staff here,” marketing manager LJ Nadal said.

Nadal says there will be plenty of candy for everyone to enjoy.

