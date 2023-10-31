Covington man sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Covington man has been sentenced to almost 13 years in prison for trafficking of methamphetamine.

Jason Knapp Downey, 39, was sentenced to 154 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents and statements made in court indicate Downey obtained the drug from Cleveland, Ohio and took it to Weirton, West Virginia to be distributed, according to the West Virginia US Attorney’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant on Downey’s home and seized two digital scales, a “large amount” of pure methamphetamine, according to prosecutors, plus cash and ammunition.

