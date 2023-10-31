Create fun treats this Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is a great time to get creative in the kitchen.

Here @ Home shares a couple fun recipes to make with your kids.

Frankenstein Treats are simple and fun to make. They are candy-covered pretzels shaped as little Frankenstein Treats. You only need candy eyes, pretzel rods, pretzel squares, candy melt and chocolate chips.

Microwave the candy melt for about 45 seconds and then drop in your pretzel square.

Once covered place on a baking sheet.

Add the pretzel rods to the bottom and plop on your candy eyes

Melt your chocolate chips in the microwave and add details with a tooth pick like the hair and mouth.

Then set them aside either out on the counter or in the fridge to get the candy coating to harden up.

Next you can make acorns out of Nutter Butter cookies and melted chocolate and sprinkles.

Easily assemble and add a little pretzel stick to the top for added effect!

Fun little spiders will delight with using Oreos, pretzel sticks and candy eyes. Simply add your pretzels to the cookie, add the eyes and you’ve created fun little arachnids.

