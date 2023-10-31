Birthdays
Doctor shares tips for a healthy Halloween

Experts encourage people to be safe as they head out trick-or-treating
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are getting ready to head out the door trick-or-treating. Everyone has their costumes on, their empty buckets or pillowcases at the ready.

Before you stop at the first house, doctors have some tips to keep in mind for a safe holiday:

  • Be dressed for the weather
  • Carry a flashlight
  • Travel in groups
  • Be careful as you cross streets
  • Be sure costumes have a reflective element

Some houses can be decorated to be more scary than spooky. If a child gets too scared, Dr. Roy Joydip had the following advice - “I think removing from that situation is important for a period of time helping them calm down, taking deep breaths and understanding that there’s not real right and we’re in if your child has that degree of sensitivity it’s important to know that about your child.”

It’s also important to keep food allergies in mind. Dr. Joydip suggests for those giving out candy, have stickers or small toys for those who cannot have chocolate.

He also says the mini versions of candy can be made with different ingredients.

Once a family returns home, he says a parent or guardian should inspect all of the candy before letting the kids dig in.

Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

