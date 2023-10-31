Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Forget-Me-Not-Program helps families deal with infant loss

October is Infant and Child Loss Awareness Month
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The month of October is Infant and Child Loss Awareness Month.

Carilion Clinic in Roanoke has a special program for families called Forget-Me-Not. Families and individuals in the program get help going through grief.

Carilion Hospice Clinical Program Manager Sharon Parker and Carilion Children’s Certified Child Life Specialist Sarah Kress came on Here @ Home to talk about the program, and how people can get involved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire has spread 30 acres and is 15% contained.
Crews working to contain 300-acre wildfire in Pulaski and Giles counties
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Crews are continuing to fight the fire on the mountain
Pulaski wildfire spreads to more than 300 acres; homes threatened
Feels like temperatures will be around 10°F cooler than the actual air temperature.
Coldest air so far this season arrives tonight
Man charged after 100 mph crash; Virginia State Police investigating

Latest News

Staying safe while trick-or-treating
Doctor shares tips for a healthy Halloween
Here @ Home: Healthy Halloween
Here @ Home: Healthy Halloween
Dr. Lindsay Thorn sees a patient in her office
Dentist shares tips to keep Halloween from making the next dental visit scary
Here @ Home: Dentist Halloween Tips
Here @ Home: Dentist Halloween Tips