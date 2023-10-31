Forget-Me-Not-Program helps families deal with infant loss

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The month of October is Infant and Child Loss Awareness Month.

Carilion Clinic in Roanoke has a special program for families called Forget-Me-Not. Families and individuals in the program get help going through grief.

Carilion Hospice Clinical Program Manager Sharon Parker and Carilion Children’s Certified Child Life Specialist Sarah Kress came on Here @ Home to talk about the program, and how people can get involved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.